Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.85 Million in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 180,725 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,240,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,804 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 298.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 427,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 320,250 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 253,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 124,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,279 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.28 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

