Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.93 Million in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 60.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,985,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,113 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 93.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 26.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $62.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.60.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

