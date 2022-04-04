Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $226.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

