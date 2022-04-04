Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SU. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 41,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 95,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 17,966 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,514,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $32.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.3311 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

