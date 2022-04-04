Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

NYSE APO opened at $62.33 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.33 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.40.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

