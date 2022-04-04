Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 616,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,671,000 after purchasing an additional 61,170 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,905,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $176.40 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $126.89 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.29 and a 200 day moving average of $160.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AJG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

