Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TT. Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.87.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $154.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.26. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $142.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.58%.

About Trane Technologies (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.