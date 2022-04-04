Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,425 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,148,000 after buying an additional 99,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,605,000 after buying an additional 223,895 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

Masco stock opened at $51.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

