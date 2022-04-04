Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,888 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

QCOM opened at $147.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.29 and its 200 day moving average is $161.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

