Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,000. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.6% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 103,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 53,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $291.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

