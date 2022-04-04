Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,689 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $59.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.19. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

