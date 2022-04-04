Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.96 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $638,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.52.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,086 shares of company stock valued at $23,645,860. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $548.69 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.31, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $562.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $610.66.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

