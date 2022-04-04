Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.93 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after buying an additional 921,807 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 36.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 9.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 273 shares of company stock worth $24,172. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ED shares. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

Shares of ED opened at $96.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $96.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.90.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

