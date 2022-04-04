Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,360 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at about $49,135,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at about $45,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,568,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,203,000 after purchasing an additional 725,700 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 720,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2,388.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 584,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

AEM opened at $63.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 72.40%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.