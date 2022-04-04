Desjardins Increases Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$24.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.25 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

TPZEF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.05. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.