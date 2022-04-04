Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.00

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.60), with a volume of 41579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.63).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.72 million and a PE ratio of -4.66.

About Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST)

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

