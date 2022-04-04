Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.30 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) received a €6.30 ($6.92) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.22 ($7.94).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA opened at €7.31 ($8.03) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €5.24 ($5.76) and a 1-year high of €11.72 ($12.88). The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion and a PE ratio of -2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.61.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.