Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DTEGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of DTEGY stock opened at $19.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.6704 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

