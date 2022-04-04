Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Up 9.7% This Week

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $11,422.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009779 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010048 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.78 or 0.00222357 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

