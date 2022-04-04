Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,928 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,293 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $16,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,776 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $60.35 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $63.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

