DEXTools (DEXT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $538,259.00

DEXTools (DEXT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular exchanges. DEXTools has a total market cap of $32.34 million and approximately $538,259.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00037805 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00108311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 146,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,051,021 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

