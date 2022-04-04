dForce Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (DF)

dForce (DF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. dForce has a market cap of $37.09 million and approximately $15.01 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce coin can now be bought for about $0.0895 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dForce has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00037899 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00108373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

dForce Profile

DF is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 414,536,981 coins. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

