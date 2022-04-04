Dfyn Network Trading 13.7% Higher This Week (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $11.17 million and approximately $723,398.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00048222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.29 or 0.07479937 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,644.35 or 0.99938012 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00047433 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 99,024,743 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

