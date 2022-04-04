Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $18,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,386,000 after acquiring an additional 58,199 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Diageo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $205.13 on Monday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $167.53 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.00.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.61) to GBX 3,200 ($41.92) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.62.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

