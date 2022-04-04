DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.54. 31,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 131,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

