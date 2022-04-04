DiamondRock Hospitality Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $10.20 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.72.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About DiamondRock Hospitality (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.