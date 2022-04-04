DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Up 7.1%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 3.08 and last traded at 3.02. 55,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 47,467,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.82.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is 3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31. The company had revenue of 7.46 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in DiDi Global by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DiDi Global by 233.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

