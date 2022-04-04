Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.43

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55.

About Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF)

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through five segments: DCITS, Smart Industry Chain Business, [email protected] City Business, Investing Business, and Other Business. The DCITS segment provides system development, maintenance, industry cloud, and infrastructure development services for the banking industry; and technical, application software development, and industry cloud construction and operation services for government, enterprises, and agriculture clients.

