DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s previous close.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $59.57 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average of $76.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a PE ratio of -270.77.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

