Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading Up 11.5%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 19,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 868,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DDL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Dingdong will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth about $1,147,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth about $3,075,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 32,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth about $2,877,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

