Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $335.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 340 ($4.45) to GBX 335 ($4.39) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 336 ($4.40) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7376 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

