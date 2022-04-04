Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $5.12

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.12, but opened at $5.53. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 677,334 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 105.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.