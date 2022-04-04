Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Down 3.7%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) shares were down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 26,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,654,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

DHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $745.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHC)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

