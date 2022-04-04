DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.38.

DCGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DocGo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

DCGO stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44.

About DocGo (Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

