Dock (DOCK) Price Reaches $0.0477 on Top Exchanges

Dock (DOCK) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Dock has a total market cap of $35.74 million and approximately $23.64 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can now be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dock has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dock Coin Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 749,408,351 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

