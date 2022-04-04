Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Dollar General worth $31,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in Dollar General by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,224,000 after purchasing an additional 197,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $226.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.89 and a 200-day moving average of $216.92. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.