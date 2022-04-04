Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock opened at $86.33 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.57.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,919,000 after buying an additional 70,322 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Third Security LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.