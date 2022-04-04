Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Trading Down 1.7%

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.73 and last traded at $84.82. 5,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,253,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

