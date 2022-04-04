DomRaider One Day Volume Tops $24.00 (DRT)

DomRaider (DRT) traded 43.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. DomRaider has a total market cap of $765,244.48 and $24.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DomRaider has traded up 108.8% against the US dollar. One DomRaider coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.



DomRaider Profile

DomRaider (DRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

DomRaider Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

