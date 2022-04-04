DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 127,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,334,703 shares.The stock last traded at $2.32 and had previously closed at $2.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $755.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.94.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 846.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after buying an additional 4,159,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 2,111.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,605,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 3,442,549 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after buying an additional 1,606,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after buying an additional 1,487,014 shares during the period. 19.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

