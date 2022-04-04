DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading 6.9% Higher

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.36. 124,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,961,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CBRE Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.54.

Get DraftKings alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.