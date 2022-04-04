DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.17

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

DITHF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.64) to GBX 435 ($5.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised DS Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.71) to GBX 570 ($7.48) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.83.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

