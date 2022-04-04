Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT):

4/4/2022 – Duck Creek Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

4/1/2022 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $35.00 to $27.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $38.00 to $34.00.

3/30/2022 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $44.00 to $38.00.

3/9/2022 – Duck Creek Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.83. 505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,708. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.27 and a beta of -0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,192,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,347,000 after buying an additional 412,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,953,000 after purchasing an additional 426,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,925,000 after purchasing an additional 65,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 707,747 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,435 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

