Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DCT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $19.04 on Monday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.00, a PEG ratio of 26.27 and a beta of -0.43.
In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,270,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 707,747 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 159,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.