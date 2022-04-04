Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DCT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $19.04 on Monday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.00, a PEG ratio of 26.27 and a beta of -0.43.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,270,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 707,747 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 159,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.