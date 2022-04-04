Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00048533 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.32 or 0.07491840 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,436.62 or 0.99817465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046762 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

