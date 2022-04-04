Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Price Tops $0.0967 on Top Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for $0.0967 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $70,534.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00049034 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.80 or 0.07520851 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00049081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,134.19 or 1.00112097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

