DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.06 Million

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $8.06 million and $516,137.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.77 or 0.00016665 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00049346 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.96 or 0.07532087 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,690.86 or 1.00166322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00054873 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

