Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after buying an additional 1,152,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,815,000 after acquiring an additional 367,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,448,000 after purchasing an additional 41,931 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,794,000 after purchasing an additional 78,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.68. 47,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,102. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $112.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.58.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

