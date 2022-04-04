Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Shares Down 2%

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $110.42 and last traded at $110.57. Approximately 14,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,041,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.58.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average is $102.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 94,828.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,931,000 after buying an additional 1,903,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,893,000 after purchasing an additional 984,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.