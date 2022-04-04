Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet.

Shares of DNB stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $17.47. 6,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,295. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -102.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.09 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 21,825,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

